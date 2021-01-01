Loading…
4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal

Milk Chocolate Hemp Crunch 180mg

About this product

Milk chocolate with crisped rice and hemp hearts (an excellent source of heart-healthy omegas). Fair Trade 38% Cacao. Gluten-Free, All-Natural

Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (38% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, milk powder, skim milk powder, lecithin, natural vanilla flavor), hemp hearts, crisped rice, Cannabis Oil.
