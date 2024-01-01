We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
420 Real Properties
#1 For Southern California Cannabis Real Estate & Compliance
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Growing
Services
Hemp CBD
THC lab testing & dispensary consulting
2 products
Design & Build
LEASE THE SPACE + 3 LICENSES AT $2.75/SF & Generate $1.2M /MONTH
by 420 Real Properties
Design & Build
LEASED! 6.3K SQFT in Los Angeles at $2/SQFT
by 420 Real Properties
Home
Brands
420 Real Properties
Catalog
Services