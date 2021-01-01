420 Science
420 SCIENCE BIC LIGHTER
About this product
Hey, you need a lighter, everyone does. It is man's most ancient and iconic power and now we slapped our logo on it so that has to make it better. Right?
Customers and fans have been asking about lighters from us for a while. We always feature one in the size comparison shot for pipes. Now you can get one of your own!
Customers and fans have been asking about lighters from us for a while. We always feature one in the size comparison shot for pipes. Now you can get one of your own!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!