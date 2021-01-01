Loading…
420 Science

420 Wipes

Sharing means caring. But that doesn't mean you have to share your friends' germs. Use these 420 Wipes to sanitize the mouthpiece of your favorite pipe or vaporizer and stop worrying where your friend's mouths have been. They're also great for getting the goop off your pokers and dabbers.

Pack of 100 individual wipes
Safe on glass, metal, and plastic
Hypoallergenic Medical Grade
