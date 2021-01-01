About this product

Sharing means caring. But that doesn't mean you have to share your friends' germs. Use these 420 Wipes to sanitize the mouthpiece of your favorite pipe or vaporizer and stop worrying where your friend's mouths have been. They're also great for getting the goop off your pokers and dabbers.



More Info:



Pack of 100 individual wipes

Safe on glass, metal, and plastic

Hypoallergenic Medical Grade