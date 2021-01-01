About this product

You’ve got a new tincture. We’ve got a UV Dropper with a screw top lid and extra thick glass. Sounds like a match to us. Each dropper has a bulbous tip. This ensures an unlimited supply of penis jokes and, more important, consistent drop-size to help regulate dosage.



Specs:



Holds: 50 ml

Height: 5.25” (13.3 cm)

Width: 1. 5” (3.8 cm)

Airtight Lid with Glass Pipette

Permanent Glass Decal

Injection Molded Glass

Made in Europe

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website