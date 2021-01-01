420 Science
Large UV Dropper
About this product
You’ve got a new tincture. We’ve got a UV Dropper with a screw top lid and extra thick glass. Sounds like a match to us. Each dropper has a bulbous tip. This ensures an unlimited supply of penis jokes and, more important, consistent drop-size to help regulate dosage.
Specs:
Holds: 50 ml
Height: 5.25” (13.3 cm)
Width: 1. 5” (3.8 cm)
Airtight Lid with Glass Pipette
Permanent Glass Decal
Injection Molded Glass
Made in Europe
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
