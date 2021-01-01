420 Science
Large Wide-Mouth Jar
About this product
Have a couple ounces you're hoping will dry out? Yeah. We didn't think so. You want to keep your nugs fresh and potent. If you're holding two ounces, this could be the jar for you. The custom, easy open lid offers double-wall protection. That's twice as much protection as single wall for all you mathematicians out there.
Specs:
Machine Blown Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Airtight Silicone Lid
Holds: 2.0 oz (56.0 g) | 32 fl oz (946 ml)
Height: 6.25in (15.9 cm)
Width: 4.0in (10.2 cm)
Made in the USA
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
