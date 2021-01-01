420 Science
Medium Clear Screw-Top Jar
About this product
Now we're starting to get a little serious. Our medium jar holds up to a quarter ounce of your favorite herb. Hell, it can hold up to a quarter ounce of your least favorite herb, too. Because you may be a strain snob, but you know it's better to be with than without.
Specs:
Pressed Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal
Holds: å_ oz (7 g) | 4 fl oz (118 ml)
Height: 2.75in (7.0 cm)
Width: 2.25in (5.7 cm)
Made in Asia
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
