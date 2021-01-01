About this product

When we learned about Egypt in school, our teachers spoke about Cleopatra and the Sphinx. Why the hell didn’t they tell us that Egyptians used violet glass to protect valuable herbs and essences from the sun? They may have kept the secret, but we’re here to spread the knowledge and share their ancient wisdom.



Specs:



Pressed Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal

Holds: Tons of concentrate (50 ml)

Height: 1.5” (3.8 cm)

Width: 2.0” (6.4 cm)

Made in Europe

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

*See Available Designs on the 420 Science website