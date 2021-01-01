About this product

You know that kid in high school chemistry who lived in the lab? We bet he uses borosilicate glass today. Why? Because he’s a scientist. He knows the importance of quality, clarity, and strength. You cheated off him in class, so cheat off him today. Grab a medium Latch Top Jar and keep your three ounces safe and stinky.



Specs:



Holds: 3 oz (85 g) | 48 fl oz (1.4 l)

Height: 8.75” (22.2 cm)

Width: 4.0” (10.2 cm)

Latch Top Lid with Gasket Seal

Hand-crafted Pewter Medallion

Pressed Borosilicate Glass

Made in Italy

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty