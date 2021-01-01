420 Science
Medium Pop-Top Jar
About this product
Sometimes you find yourself on the couch with up to 10 grams sitting on the coffee table. There are those who call this a lucky day. We call it Tuesday. Either way, you can toss the nugs into a plastic bag and hope for the best, or you can put them into our Medium Pop-Top and know they're going to stay fresh.
Specs:
Machine Blown Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Glass Lid w/ Airtight Plastic Gasket
Holds: 1/3 oz (10.0 g) | 7 fl oz (200 ml)
Height: 4.0in (10.0 cm)
Width: 3.0in (7.6 cm)
Made in the USA
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
