420 Science
Medium UV Dropper
About this product
Safe storage with a hint of style. Clever alliteration? Yes. But that also describes the medium UV Dropper from 420 Science. Choose from three designs to personalize your bottle, and take advantage of the bulbous tip to administer a consistent drop with every squeeze. It’s time to start dosing with confidence.
Specs:
Holds: 30 ml
Height: 4.0” (10.2 cm)
Width: 1. 375” (3.5 cm)
Airtight Lid with Glass Pipette
Permanent Glass Decal
Injection Molded Glass
Made in Europe
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
Specs:
Holds: 30 ml
Height: 4.0” (10.2 cm)
Width: 1. 375” (3.5 cm)
Airtight Lid with Glass Pipette
Permanent Glass Decal
Injection Molded Glass
Made in Europe
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!