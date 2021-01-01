About this product

Safe storage with a hint of style. Clever alliteration? Yes. But that also describes the medium UV Dropper from 420 Science. Choose from three designs to personalize your bottle, and take advantage of the bulbous tip to administer a consistent drop with every squeeze. It’s time to start dosing with confidence.



Specs:



Holds: 30 ml

Height: 4.0” (10.2 cm)

Width: 1. 375” (3.5 cm)

Airtight Lid with Glass Pipette

Permanent Glass Decal

Injection Molded Glass

Made in Europe

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website