About this product

We're not going to tell you how to live your life. But we will tell you that you want to keep your nugs as dank as possible for as long as possible. Any arguments? Didn't think so. To lengthen the lifespan of your quarter ounce, grab this UV jar. It blocks harmful light while allowing infrared to sneak through.



Specs:



Pressed Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal

Holds: 1/4 oz (7.0 g) | 3.4 fl oz (100 ml)

Height: 2.5in (6.4 cm)

Width: 2.5in (6.4 cm)

Made in Europe

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website