420 Science
Medium UV Screw-Top Jar
About this product
We're not going to tell you how to live your life. But we will tell you that you want to keep your nugs as dank as possible for as long as possible. Any arguments? Didn't think so. To lengthen the lifespan of your quarter ounce, grab this UV jar. It blocks harmful light while allowing infrared to sneak through.
Specs:
Pressed Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal
Holds: 1/4 oz (7.0 g) | 3.4 fl oz (100 ml)
Height: 2.5in (6.4 cm)
Width: 2.5in (6.4 cm)
Made in Europe
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
