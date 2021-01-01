About this product

They say cleanliness is next to godliness. Now, we don’t know who they are, and we don’t know if their words were politically motivated, but we agree 100%. That’s why we’ve bundled our best cleaning products together in this special deal. Pick up an OCD pack and save $10 over buying each individually.



We have the perfect cleaning companion to make cleaning even easier! Get your ResCaps here.



Bundle Includes:



8 oz bottle of Smoke Soap

One bottle of RezBlock

One box of 420 Wipes

$10 Savings!

Since this package is already a sweet deal, discounts are disabled.