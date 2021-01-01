About this product

You just picked up a new tincture and you don’t know what to do with it. Well, friend, you’ve come to the right place. Store your medicine in this 420 Science UV dropper and you can rest assured knowing your elixir will retain its potency for the long haul.



Specs:



Holds: 10 ml

Height: 3.75” (9.5 cm))

Width: Width: 0.9375” (2.4 cm)

Airtight Lid with Glass Pipette

Permanent Glass Decal

Injection Molded Glass

Made in Europe

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

