About this product

We know you know that plants need the sun to grow. But did you know that sunlight actually becomes harmful once a plant reaches maturity? Sure you did. You smoke buds. You know what's what. That's why you want this UV jar to keep your eighth fresh for as long as possible.



Specs:



Pressed Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal

Holds: 1/8 oz (3.5 g) | 2 fl oz (50 ml)

Height: 2.0in (5.1 cm)

Width: 2.0in (5.1 cm)

Made in Europe

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website