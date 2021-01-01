420 Science
Small UV Screw-Top Jar
About this product
We know you know that plants need the sun to grow. But did you know that sunlight actually becomes harmful once a plant reaches maturity? Sure you did. You smoke buds. You know what's what. That's why you want this UV jar to keep your eighth fresh for as long as possible.
Specs:
Pressed Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal
Holds: 1/8 oz (3.5 g) | 2 fl oz (50 ml)
Height: 2.0in (5.1 cm)
Width: 2.0in (5.1 cm)
Made in Europe
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
Specs:
Pressed Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal
Holds: 1/8 oz (3.5 g) | 2 fl oz (50 ml)
Height: 2.0in (5.1 cm)
Width: 2.0in (5.1 cm)
Made in Europe
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!