About this product

The Cleaner You Don’t Have to Clean



Do you know what we hate? When you have to clean your piece right after you cleaned it because it tastes like the chemical cleaner you just used. That’s why we use Smoke Soap. It’s organic, cleans just about anything, and rinses out with warm water. You like to smoke the best. It’s time to start cleaning with the best.



We have the perfect cleaning companion to make using Smoke Soap even easier! Get your ResCaps here.



More Info:



Reusable

Concentrated solution – 8 oz bottle makes 16 oz

Safe on all surfaces

Organic

Biodegradable