About this product

Our smallest Pop-Top wants to be your biggest friend. Won't you give it a chance? It holds a little more than an eighth and prides itself on keeping your stash as fresh as can be. What does it ask in return? Nothing but a smile every time you pop it open. Seems like a good deal to us.



Specs:



Machine Blown Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Glass Lid w/ Airtight Plastic Gasket

Holds: 1/6 oz (4.75 g) | 3 fl oz (89 ml)

Height: 3.25in (8.25 cm)

Width: 2.25in (5.72 cm)

Made in the USA

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty