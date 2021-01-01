420 Science
X-Small Pop-Top Jar
About this product
Our smallest Pop-Top wants to be your biggest friend. Won't you give it a chance? It holds a little more than an eighth and prides itself on keeping your stash as fresh as can be. What does it ask in return? Nothing but a smile every time you pop it open. Seems like a good deal to us.
Specs:
Machine Blown Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Glass Lid w/ Airtight Plastic Gasket
Holds: 1/6 oz (4.75 g) | 3 fl oz (89 ml)
Height: 3.25in (8.25 cm)
Width: 2.25in (5.72 cm)
Made in the USA
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
