This little guy is perfect for all of your tinctures and THC-infused elixirs. The UV glass helps keep your contents potent, which is the whole point of your liquids anyway. We made sure to include a pipette that almost hits the bottom of the bottle to make sure you get every drop. No use leaving your elixir behind!



Specs:



Holds: 5 ml

Height: 3.125” (7.9 cm)

Width: 0.875” (2.2 cm)

Airtight Lid with Glass Pipette

Permanent Glass Decal

Injection Molded Glass

Made in Europe

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

