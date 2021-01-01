420 Science
X-Small UV Dropper
About this product
This little guy is perfect for all of your tinctures and THC-infused elixirs. The UV glass helps keep your contents potent, which is the whole point of your liquids anyway. We made sure to include a pipette that almost hits the bottom of the bottle to make sure you get every drop. No use leaving your elixir behind!
Specs:
Holds: 5 ml
Height: 3.125” (7.9 cm)
Width: 0.875” (2.2 cm)
Airtight Lid with Glass Pipette
Permanent Glass Decal
Injection Molded Glass
Made in Europe
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
