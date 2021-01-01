420 Science
XL Clear Screw-Top Jar
About this product
You wake up in a cold sweat. It was a nightmare, you say. Just a bad dream. Still, you get up to check. Relief washes over you when you open your XL Screw Top 420 Jar. That ounce of dank you got last week is still safe. It's still fresh. You climb back into bed with a smile and dream of tomorrow's session.
Specs:
Pressed Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal
Holds: 1.0 oz (28 g) | 16 fl oz (473 ml)
Height: 4.0in (10.2 cm)
Width: 3.5in (8.9 cm)
Made in Asia
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
