About this product

You wake up in a cold sweat. It was a nightmare, you say. Just a bad dream. Still, you get up to check. Relief washes over you when you open your XL Screw Top 420 Jar. That ounce of dank you got last week is still safe. It's still fresh. You climb back into bed with a smile and dream of tomorrow's session.



Specs:



Pressed Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal

Holds: 1.0 oz (28 g) | 16 fl oz (473 ml)

Height: 4.0in (10.2 cm)

Width: 3.5in (8.9 cm)

Made in Asia

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

