About this product

*Awarded Best Hybrid, 2016 Oregon Dope Cup



(shares lineage from Indica and Sativa)



Lineage: Genetics Unknown



Structure: Deep green buds with very light pistils and nodules bursting out in all directions. Very unique structure with the occasional flash of purple.



Aroma: Extremely robust pine and lemongrass buried in a fruit basket of red grapes and pineapple.



Taste: The smell really translates to taste with this strain. Prominent flavors are definitely the earthy pine funk and lemon zest. Well-rounded effects that might make you feel a little lazy but will likely stimulate creativity.



Effects: Comes on gently and is conducive to a wide range of activities. The dynamic effects of Albert Walker promote mental clarity and creative focus.