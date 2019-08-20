7 Points Oregon
Master Kush
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
(Indica Dominant)
Structure: Stout, dense flowers with hues of mont green and lush purple. Dark rust colored hairs nestled in a jungle of thick trichomes.
Aroma: A unique combination of Anise, Oak, and fresh soil. Pleasant undertones of tire rubber with a slight hint of sweet shortbread.
Taste: Smooth and robust. Sweet, slightly ‘kushy’ inhale. Light and hashy exhale. This strain is a master of complexity and may keep you guessing.
Effects: Soothingly sedative. A full body stone that invites you into a deep state of relaxation. Great for winding down after a long day or for laughing on the beach with nowhere else to be. A perfect before-bed strain that has been known to provoke pleasant dreams.
Master Kush effects
1,253 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
