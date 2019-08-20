About this product

(Indica Dominant)



Structure: Stout, dense flowers with hues of mont green and lush purple. Dark rust colored hairs nestled in a jungle of thick trichomes.



Aroma: A unique combination of Anise, Oak, and fresh soil. Pleasant undertones of tire rubber with a slight hint of sweet shortbread.



Taste: Smooth and robust. Sweet, slightly ‘kushy’ inhale. Light and hashy exhale. This strain is a master of complexity and may keep you guessing.



Effects: Soothingly sedative. A full body stone that invites you into a deep state of relaxation. Great for winding down after a long day or for laughing on the beach with nowhere else to be. A perfect before-bed strain that has been known to provoke pleasant dreams.