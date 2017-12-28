ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)
Turn your torch into a tool for vaporization with the all-new Elev8R Vaporizer! This vaporizer comes with a patent-pending special designed heater that turns our modified conical joint into a vape beast. This also comes with a wand for standalone vaporizing, as well as a rig adapter so you can throw this on your favorite piece!
Using this vaporizer is as simple as filling your wand or rig adapter with your herb and/or concentrates of choice, torching the heater for 45 seconds or less with a butane torch, and inhaling for multiple, super flavorful hits.
All the glass of the Elev8R except the Quartz Heater is made from borosilicate glass in Colorado Springs by Elev8's own glass blowing team.
Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
4,678 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
