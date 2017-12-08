About this product
Get a hold on your sticky icky honey with one of our amazing patent-pending NON-STICK Huny Bucket silicone concentrate storage containers. Never worry about the storage container popping open in your pocket. Easily allows you to remove 100% of any sticky substance inside the Huny Bucket. Easily label your jars with a pre-printed sticker, or make your own labels.
Bubba Fresh effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
50% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
50% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
