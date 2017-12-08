Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)

ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)

Huny Bucket for concentrates

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Get a hold on your sticky icky honey with one of our amazing patent-pending NON-STICK Huny Bucket silicone concentrate storage containers. Never worry about the storage container popping open in your pocket. Easily allows you to remove 100% of any sticky substance inside the Huny Bucket. Easily label your jars with a pre-printed sticker, or make your own labels.

Bubba Fresh effects

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
50% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
50% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!