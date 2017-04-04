ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Indica

4.4 526 reviews

Pre-98 Bubba Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Pre-98 Bubba Kush
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.

Effects

374 people reported 2838 effects
Relaxed 69%
Happy 51%
Sleepy 47%
Euphoric 42%
Hungry 27%
Pain 41%
Insomnia 34%
Stress 34%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 3%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

526

Lineage

Strain
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
First strain child
Keystone Kush
child
Second strain child
CloudCap
child

