Treat yourself to our Farmhouse Hemp CBD hard candies, meticulously handcrafted in Colorado using only the finest all-natural ingredients and our solventless, full-spectrum CBD.



Conveniently packaged in tins, our candies are designed for on-the-go enjoyment. Ensure you're always prepared for a moment of relaxation by stashing a tin in your bag, car, and snack cabinet. This exclusive 4-pack features a 15-count tin of each of our Old Fashioned CBD Hard Candies, including the delightful flavors of Cinnamon, Peppermint, Root Beer, and Ginger Pomegranate. Each candy boasts 10mg of CBD, sourced from our Extra Virgin CBD Oil. Experience the sweet sensation of relaxation with Farmhouse Hemp Candy.



