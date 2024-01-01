Treat yourself to our Farmhouse Hemp CBD hard candies, meticulously handcrafted in Colorado using only the finest all-natural ingredients and our solventless, full-spectrum CBD.
Conveniently packaged in tins, our candies are designed for on-the-go enjoyment. Ensure you're always prepared for a moment of relaxation by stashing a tin in your bag, car, and snack cabinet. This exclusive 4-pack features a 15-count tin of each of our Old Fashioned CBD Hard Candies, including the delightful flavors of Cinnamon, Peppermint, Root Beer, and Ginger Pomegranate. Each candy boasts 10mg of CBD, sourced from our Extra Virgin CBD Oil. Experience the sweet sensation of relaxation with Farmhouse Hemp Candy.
Welcome to Farmhouse Hemp, your trusted source for premium CBD products since 2016! Our commitment lies in delivering simple, honest, and pure CBD solutions for both people and pets. Utilizing an innovative extraction method, we extract oils directly from our organically grown hemp flower buds, employing only heat and pressure. This unique rosin process ensures that the plant's natural beneficial components remain intact, making it one of the only solventless techniques in the CBD industry. Experience the Farmhouse Hemp difference and discover the purity of our CBD products today!