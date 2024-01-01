Welcome to Farmhouse Hemp, your trusted source for premium CBD products since 2016! Our commitment lies in delivering simple, honest, and pure CBD solutions for both people and pets. Utilizing an innovative extraction method, we extract oils directly from our organically grown hemp flower buds, employing only heat and pressure. This unique rosin process ensures that the plant's natural beneficial components remain intact, making it one of the only solventless techniques in the CBD industry. Experience the Farmhouse Hemp difference and discover the purity of our Rosin based CBD products today!

USE CODE: LEAFLY

at checkout on farmhousehemp.com to receive 30% off your order!

read more