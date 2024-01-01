A favorite among pets, vets, and guardians, these CBD pet drops from Farmhouse Hemp have three simple ingredients: organic MCT oil, organic flavoring, and full spectrum CBD oil from organically grown hemp flower.
Give your pet a natural aid in relaxation and support overall body wellness with Farmhouse Hemp CBD Drops for pets. Experience the Farmhouse difference today!
Welcome to Farmhouse Hemp, your trusted source for premium CBD products since 2016! Our commitment lies in delivering simple, honest, and pure CBD solutions for both people and pets. Utilizing an innovative extraction method, we extract oils directly from our organically grown hemp flower buds, employing only heat and pressure. This unique rosin process ensures that the plant's natural beneficial components remain intact, making it one of the only solventless techniques in the CBD industry. Experience the Farmhouse Hemp difference and discover the purity of our CBD products today!