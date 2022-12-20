About this product
0.3g x 5 Mini Pre-Roll Pack (1.5g total)
Our pre-rolls are sustainably grown, artisanal whole flower joints finished in 100% organic hemp paper. Perfect for recreation and relaxation and sure to leave you in a golden state of mind.
A flower with heavy, psychoactive characteristics. Caryophyllene (the only terpene known to interact directly with the CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system) and myrcene promote sedation and muscle relaxation. For experienced smokers seeking a bold, daydream high, this strain is characterized by its rounded buds and piney notes.
Aroma & Tasting Notes - Lavender, Sour Peach, Lemon Zest
Lineage | Face on Fire x AGS Male II
Dominant Terpenes - Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, Pinene, Humulene
Total Cannabinoids - 30-32%
THC | 24-26%
About this brand
A Golden State
A Golden State is not a place. It's about being in a golden state of mind.
A Golden State is an elevated cannabis brand for the most discerning connoisseur, differentiated by its award-winning genetics, sustainable cultivation practices, and flower watered with snowmelt from Mt. Shasta. We focus on perfection by monitoring the plants and their environment every step of the way.
We pride ourselves on ensuring consistency, accountability, and an elevated experience. Our knowledge as cultivators and connoisseurs has led to our distinct cannabis strains, each created for recreation, relaxation, sharing with friends, unwinding solo, or finding the right headspace for enjoyment.
For sales inquiries, contact sales@vantagepointdistro.com or customerservice@vantagepointdistro.com
State License(s)
C11-0000771-LIC