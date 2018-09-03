About this product
Delight your palette with a burst of Blue Raspberry CBD Hard Candy, already the new classic for Cannabinoid Creations CBD Hard Candy line! The complex flavor of luscious, ripe blueberries commingles with sweet, juicy seasonal raspberries to yield fruitful nectar in every nugget. Whether you’re hiking the trail or binge watching Willy Wonka, your mouth will beg for piece after piece as you relax into your CBD experience.
4 pieces per package: net wt. 15g
Strength: Available in Ultra Strength (60 mg) of CBD
CBD Hard Candy is proudly Made in USA
100% nut, soy, dairy and gluten free
Safe, legal and effective without a prescription in all 50 states – order your CBD Hard Candy today.
About this strain
Created by crossing a Blue City Diesel and Snow Cone, Blue Raspberry Snow Cone is a unique hybrid strain that comes with a wonderful flavor and powerfully sedative high. Its buds express dark blue and purple coloration and a thick coat of crystal trichomes. BRSC produces a loud tart aroma with blueberry flavors that’ll impress any seasoned connoisseur. It’s a must-try for anyone who wants a new spin on a classic strain.
Blue Raspberry Snow Cone effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Tingly
80% of people report feeling tingly
Creative
80% of people report feeling creative
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
20% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headaches
40% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
40% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
