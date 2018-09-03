Delight your palette with a burst of Blue Raspberry CBD Hard Candy, already the new classic for Cannabinoid Creations CBD Hard Candy line! The complex flavor of luscious, ripe blueberries commingles with sweet, juicy seasonal raspberries to yield fruitful nectar in every nugget. Whether you’re hiking the trail or binge watching Willy Wonka, your mouth will beg for piece after piece as you relax into your CBD experience.



4 pieces per package: net wt. 15g

Strength: Available in Ultra Strength (60 mg) of CBD

CBD Hard Candy is proudly Made in USA

100% nut, soy, dairy and gluten free

Safe, legal and effective without a prescription in all 50 states – order your CBD Hard Candy today.