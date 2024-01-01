We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Abatin Wellness
unclaimed brand
1
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
20 products
Flower
Sunflower Yellow
by Abatin Wellness
THC 20%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Sunflower Red
by Abatin Wellness
THC 21%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Kashmir Black No. 3
by Abatin Wellness
THC 27.1%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sunflower Black (SALE)
by Abatin Wellness
THC 23%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sunflower Blue CBD
by Abatin Wellness
THC 7%
CBD 11%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lemon Crush
by Abatin Wellness
THC 25.3%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Classic Cookies
by Abatin Wellness
THC 23%
CBD 0%
3.0
(
1
)
Flower
Those 420s
by Abatin Wellness
THC 21.2%
CBD 0%
Flower
Classic Purps
by Abatin Wellness
THC 24.1%
CBD 0%
Flower
Classic Jack
by Abatin Wellness
THC 21.3%
Flower
Sunflower Green
by Abatin Wellness
THC 20%
Flower
OG Kush
by Abatin Wellness
THC 24%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sunflower Purple
by Abatin Wellness
THC 19%
Flower
Pineapple Jack
by Abatin Wellness
THC 7.2%
CBD 12.8%
Flower
Pincher's Creek
by Abatin Wellness
THC 22.1%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lemon Wedding Cake
by Abatin Wellness
THC 7.7%
CBD 11.9%
Flower
OG Citron
by Abatin Wellness
THC 11.3%
CBD 7.2%
Flower
Classic OG Kush
by Abatin Wellness
THC 20.8%
Flower
Lemon Cookies
by Abatin Wellness
THC 23.9%
CBD 0%
Flower
Primo Cherry
by Abatin Wellness
THC 15.50%
CBD 7.10%
Home
Brands
Abatin Wellness
Catalog
Cannabis