ABX Day Time is a full-spectrum soft gel formulated for energy and focus. Each soft gel contains 10mg THC and 10mg THCV, delivering a steady lift with long-lasting effects to keep you sharp and in motion.



Crafted with live resin (no distillate), flavor-free, and triple lab tested, Day Time offers precisely dosed, reliable support whenever the day calls.



10mg THC + 10mg THCV per soft gel

Sativa

+THCV · Energy · Focus

Flavor Free · No Distillate

Long Lasting · Precisely Dosed



Pair with ABX Sleepy Time for a full-spectrum day-to-night routine.



Details:

Ingredients:

MCT (Coconut) Oil, Gelatin, Glycerin, Cannabis Oil, Terpenes

Package Size: 30 capsules

Total Cannabinoids per Package: 600 mg

Total THC: 300 mg

Total THCV: 300 mg

Total Cannabinoids per Soft Gel: 20 mg

THC per soft gel: 10 mg

THCV per soft gel: 10 mg

Product Usage:

Intended for oral consumption. Onset time & tolerance vary per individual, so consume accordingly.

Onset Time: 30 min - 2 hours

Duration of Effects: 2- 10 hours

