Welcome to Banyan Tree, Fresno's premier and only licensed Social Equity cannabis dispensary. Proudly 100% owned and operated locally, our founders bring over a century of combined experience in cultivating and selling cannabis. Our mission is to empower individuals and communities by promoting holistic well-being and joyful experiences through responsible cannabis consumption. At Banyan Tree, we are committed to providing high-quality, therapeutic products that are accessible and affordable for everyone. Our unique out-the-door pricing includes all taxes, ensuring a fully transparent menu with no hidden costs. This dedication to honesty and affordability is at the heart of everything we do. We built Banyan Tree on the belief that cannabis can bring joy and wellness to our community. When you step through our doors, you are more than just a customer – you are our guest and part of our family. Come experience the warmth, quality, and care that make us the #1 local dispensary in the Central Valley. Located conveniently at the corner of Sierra Ave and the 41 freeway, Banyan Tree is easy to find and ready to welcome you. Discover why Banyan Tree is not just a place to purchase cannabis, but a destination for genuine connection and holistic well-being. It's preferred!