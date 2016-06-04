AbsoluteXtracts
About this product
Indica Hybrid. Chill, Relax, Cerebral. Seasonally-fresh, strain-specific live resin concentrates. Blueberry Muffin is an indica-dominant hybrid of Purple Panty Droppers with Razzleberry. Strong notes of fresh blueberry muffins in both aroma and flavor make this strain a fan-favorite for Indica and Hybrid lovers alike.
Blueberry Muffin effects
Reported by real people like you
205 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
