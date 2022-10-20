Top shelf, first-in-class flavor, aroma, and effects. Each batch is hand-selected at peak freshness by our OG farmers. Only the best flower from our fields is selected to make these best-in-class vapes. Carefully curated, whole flower cannabis terp sauce. Ceramic core and tip, 100% strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis oil. Premium, true-to-flower flavor, aroma, and effects. Expertly grown and extracted. No CRC/distillate.



Papaya Colada | Indica Hybrid | [(sunset punch x biscotti) x papaya]



"guava cactus cooler"



Keep summer alive with this Papaya Colada. This strain has been a go-to around the shop for our wake and bake seshes. Fresh guava, cherry blossom, and creamy pine crash into a fruit smoothie on the exhale that turns into a nice buzz behind the eyes. Papaya Colada is best enjoyed in the morning or for an afternoon pick-me-up.