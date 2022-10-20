About this product
Top shelf, first-in-class flavor, aroma, and effects. Each batch is hand-selected at peak freshness by our OG farmers. Only the best flower from our fields is selected to make these best-in-class vapes. Carefully curated, whole flower cannabis terp sauce. Ceramic core and tip, 100% strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis oil. Premium, true-to-flower flavor, aroma, and effects. Expertly grown and extracted. No CRC/distillate.
Papaya Colada | Indica Hybrid | [(sunset punch x biscotti) x papaya]
"guava cactus cooler"
Keep summer alive with this Papaya Colada. This strain has been a go-to around the shop for our wake and bake seshes. Fresh guava, cherry blossom, and creamy pine crash into a fruit smoothie on the exhale that turns into a nice buzz behind the eyes. Papaya Colada is best enjoyed in the morning or for an afternoon pick-me-up.
About this brand
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584