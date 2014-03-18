The equivalent of a red bull, Green Kush #2 is a motivational blend that propels and inspires. The brawny pine flavor is imbued with a fresh-cut grass and herbaceous spirit that merges seamlessly during inhalation, the hold, and eventual release. Energizing mind and body, this blend is ideal for morning and mid-day sessions. However, Green Kush #2 frequently makes an appearance at party scenes, serving as an alternative to drowsiness-inducing alternatives. Whether you’re seeking an elevated mindset, a kick-starter to the workday, or an invigorated crossfade, Green Kush #2 always serves as a prudent selection.



Product Details:



Name: Green Kush #2

Organoleptics: Earth, Citrus, Herbal, Slighty Sweet

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Alpha-Pinene

Solvent Free: Yes

Food Grade: Yes

Fillers: None



Ingredients:



Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyelle, Limonene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Pinene, Trans-Ocimene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Valencene, Linalool, Alpha-Terpineol, Fenchyl Alcohol, Terpinolene, Camphene, Farnesene, Delta-3-Carene, Alpha-Phelllandrene, Campher, Cis-Ocimene, Geraniol, Nerol, Sabinene, Isoborneol, L-Menthol, Alpha-Cedrene, Alpha-Humulene



Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.



This terpene blend is part of our Premium Strains series. With the best analytical equipment on the market, our labs can precisely recreate what mother nature spent years perfecting. Our premium strain flavors contain isolates that are found in cannabis but are sourced botanically and are NOT cannabis derived.



Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.