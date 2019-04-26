About this product
This sweet, chocolatey, delightfully decadent treat is perfect for products that celebrate romance - or any special occasion. With balanced and uplifting effects, a sugary flavor profile, and a subtle sensual side, Red Velvet Cake is the key to products that open hearts, set minds at ease, and build strong and lasting relationships with your customers.
Product Details:
Name: Red Velvet Cake
Organoleptic's: (taste & smell): Peppery, Earthy, Pine, Citrus, Sweet, Chocolate
Dominant Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Alpha-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Valencene
Solvent Free: Yes
Food Grade: Yes
Fillers: None
Ingredients:
Beta-Caryophyllene, D-Limonene, Alpha-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Valencene, Alpha-Bisabolol, Camphene, D-Camphor, Delta 3 Carene, Fenchyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Humulene, Linalool, L-Menthol, Nerol, Terpinolene, Terpineol
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
This profile is part of our Premium line. made possible with the peerless analytical capabilities of two-dimensional gas chromatography. With this advanced technology, Abstrax scientists are able to identify, measure, and replicate the exact flavor profiles of favorite flavors.
Note: Terpenes are best stored in a refrigerator to preserve the wonderful sensitive aroma of cannabis. If it is stored improperly, you will have aroma degradation and the gas compounds will be degraded. Open the container as few times as possible to prevent losing any of the wonderful gassy aroma. Similar to a jar of flower, the more you open and expose it to air the more likely gas will degrade/lose potency. Store all product in the refrigerator at below 36F at all times, and only remove for brief periods of time to formulate. For best results use with in the 3 months of receiving.
About this strain
Red Velvet Pie by TKO Reserve is a colorful hybrid with balanced effects. This strain was created by crossing Cherry Pie and Burmese Thai, and it expresses deep green buds flecked with pink and purple foliage throughout. The flavors are creamy and chocolatey with spicy notes of cinnamon. Its aroma is a bit funkier with elements of fuel and cacao, filling the room with a bouquet of potent terpenes. Enjoy Red Velvet Pie to help relieve stress while donning a stimulating and euphoric glow.
Red Velvet Pie effects
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
11% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
ABSTRAX TECH
Abstrax is the only terpene manufacturer licensed in the United States to study, extract, and formulate our own cannabis terpene profiles. Every other terpene company is relying on third-party labs to perform analytics with questionable and varying quality. We work directly with the best cultivators to map their cannabis at its peak freshness completely in-house. We're not selling knockoffs based off of guesswork or some cheap imitation.
We are the only company in the world with a GCxGC (pronounced GC cross GC.) This is proprietary technology that allows us to test for well over 400 compounds found commonly, and uncommonly, in cannabis. Other labs test for maybe 75 compounds at most. It's like using an electron microscope versus a magnifying glass. Other terpene companies might as well be formulating in the dark.
Every single one of Abstrax's products, from our Native Series to Cloudburst, is formulated entirely in-house. We're not buying off-the-shelf flavor solutions like some of those other guys. We're creating our products from scratch. Every. Single. Time. That means that every strain and every flavor is reverse-engineered by our chemists to create completely unique and accurate flavor profiles that you're not going to find anywhere else.
