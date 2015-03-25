Loading…
Blackberry Kush

by Acme Diesel
IndicaTHC 17%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Blackberry Kush
Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries. According to growers, this strain is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.

Blackberry Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
1,449 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
About this brand

Logo for the brand Acme Diesel
Acme Diesel
Shop products
We are a family of growers, providing the highest grade of sungrown organic soil grown Cannabis to the connoisseur's of Washington state.

We currently grow over 20 different variety's of Cannabis. Our Genetic Menu has something to offer all of our patrons. From the highest Sativa's of the Market today, to classic Indica's. In addition with also produce a multitude of different form's of concentrates. These resinous concentrates range from Kief, Hash, Rosin, and BHO!!! These concentrates are produced in house, guaranteeing the highest level of quality and potency.

Our products are available at many local and regional 502 shops through out Washington state. We also Process for other qualified growers. Please feel free to contact us about processing your harvests now or in the future fellow growers and processors...