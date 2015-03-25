About this strain
Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries. According to growers, this strain is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yield.
We currently grow over 20 different variety's of Cannabis. Our Genetic Menu has something to offer all of our patrons. From the highest Sativa's of the Market today, to classic Indica's. In addition with also produce a multitude of different form's of concentrates. These resinous concentrates range from Kief, Hash, Rosin, and BHO!!! These concentrates are produced in house, guaranteeing the highest level of quality and potency.
Our products are available at many local and regional 502 shops through out Washington state. We also Process for other qualified growers. Please feel free to contact us about processing your harvests now or in the future fellow growers and processors...