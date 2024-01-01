"Mango Juice x The Menthol

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

This dense, vibrantly colored hybrid strain packs a sweet, citrusy flavor cut with an earthy finish that makes for a highly pleasurable smoke. With highly pleasurable effects to match, Mangorita has a fairly quick onset of high-spirited elation complimented by an inspired creative zeal.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

