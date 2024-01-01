Mangorita Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

by Aeriz
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

"Mango Juice x The Menthol

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

This dense, vibrantly colored hybrid strain packs a sweet, citrusy flavor cut with an earthy finish that makes for a highly pleasurable smoke. With highly pleasurable effects to match, Mangorita has a fairly quick onset of high-spirited elation complimented by an inspired creative zeal.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

About this strain

Mangorita is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango Juice and The Menthol. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Mangorita is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Mangorita typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mangorita’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mangorita, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
