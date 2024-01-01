Napalm OG Indica/Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

by Aeriz
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

"Tahoe Alien x Alien Kush F1

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

Tempting notes of clove and citrus ignite to form a rich smoke characterized by a distinctly peppery zest upon inhalation of this gratifying kush blend. Effects arrive quickly but retain subtlety, suffusing the body with a generous warmth. An invigoration of the appetite is also common, making Napalm OG an ideal pre-meal smoke.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

About this strain

Napalm OG was bred by Alien Genetics by crossing their Tahoe Alien and Alien Kush strains. As the name indicates, this is a powerful strain that will take down even the most experienced smokers. Expect a spicy, peppery, and lemon kushy aroma and flavor that will leave your senses stimulated and your body sinking into a deep, euphoric stone. 

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aeriz
Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
