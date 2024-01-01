"Tahoe Alien x Alien Kush F1

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

Tempting notes of clove and citrus ignite to form a rich smoke characterized by a distinctly peppery zest upon inhalation of this gratifying kush blend. Effects arrive quickly but retain subtlety, suffusing the body with a generous warmth. An invigoration of the appetite is also common, making Napalm OG an ideal pre-meal smoke.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

