  3. Alien Kush
Indica

4.2 134 reviews

Alien Kush

Alien Kush

Alien Kush is a potent cross of LVPK and Alien Dawg that originally hails from California, not deep space. It may have you feeling a little spacey, though, as this strain touches down in the brain first, giving active, sometimes-psychedelic effects. The active buzz settles over time into a relaxing body buzz that will dissolve both stress and pain. Alien Kush plants have average yields, but they are hardy, easy-to-grow plants, indoors or out. The light green buds have a covering of red or orange hairs and should be airy. This strain has a piney smell, but the taste is a subtle spiciness that is reminiscent of tea.

Effects

Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 51%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 31%
Stress 40%
Pain 37%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 15%
Dizzy 13%
Anxious 8%

Lineage

First strain parent
LVPK
parent
Second strain parent
Alien Dawg
parent
Strain
Alien Kush
First strain child
Travel Joint
child
Second strain child
Strawberry Alien Kush
child

