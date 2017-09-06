ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tahoe Alien is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid by Alien Genetics that will carry you straight into the cosmos. Bred by combining Tahoe OG Kush with Alien Kush, this phenotype inherits a subtle earthy aroma with notes of lemon and pine. Where this celestial strain really shines, however, is in its potency; prepare yourself for a full-body abduction that leaves behind stress, pain, insomnia, and nausea. While Tahoe Alien buds mature as early as 56 days, a 9-week flowering time is recommended for additional density and a more sedative effect.

43 people reported 362 effects
Relaxed 65%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 41%
Uplifted 39%
Hungry 37%
Stress 41%
Pain 37%
Depression 30%
Insomnia 25%
Headaches 23%
Dry eyes 11%
Dry mouth 11%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 2%

First strain parent
Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
First strain child
Alien Hallucination
child
Second strain child
Alien Walker
child

