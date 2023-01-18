A Purrrfect Supplement.

A wellness-boosting hemp extract for cats or tiny dogs (under 10 lbs). With an easy spray applicator perfect for spritzing on food or water and designed to help your best friend feel their very best.



The Details

Suggested Use: 2 pumps per 10lbs (1.5mg). Can be given orally or added to food. You may increase 2-3 times daily until you get desired results, or as recommended by a veterinarian.



Serving Size: 2 pumps (1.5mg) 2-3 times daily.



Servings Per Container: 225* total pumps (*Estimated pumps)



Bottle Size: 1oz/30ml



Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract (aerial parts), hemp terpenes, flavonoids, aldehydes, ketones, Suspended in Organic MCT Oil.



Terpines in our extract: Beta-myrcene, Alpha-bisabolol, Linalool, Beta-caryophylleneGuaiol, Alpha-humulene, P-cymene, Camphene, Beta-pinene, Eucalyptol, Alpha-pinene, D-Limonene, Cis-beta-ocimene, Terpinolene



Whole Plant Compounds in our FSO Hemp Extract: CBD-Cannabidiol, CBDV-Cannabidivarian, CBG- Cannabigerol, CBC- Cannabichromene, **THC-D9-tetrahydrocannabinol.



**This product contains a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol that does not exceed .3% on a dry weight basis.



New Spray Delivery System: AFC has ditched the dropper for a smarter oral delivery system. Our one-hand spray pump was designed by us for more precise dosing and easier dose calculation, and also keeps your oil from becoming contaminated. Spray directly in the mouth, onto food, or massage topically on achy body parts.



Note: Pop the wooden cap off; don’t twist. Make sure the silver spray pump is closed tight and enjoy it on the go!



STORAGE: Store in a cool, dark and dry place, or in the AFC box. It’s not just pretty, it keeps AFC’s cannabinoids away from damaging light.



General Warning: If your pet has a medical condition or takes pharmaceutical drugs, please consult your veterinarian before use.



The following statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please consume responsibly.