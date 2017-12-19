About this product
Our new hot selling Diamond Stix Joints are made using premium top buds which we freshly grind, then carefully infuse with our potent in-house Diamonds.
Known for its medical benefits, Black Cherry Soda is a sweet, funky tasting sativa. BCS is glistening with trichomes and caked in dark red hairs, giving the purple & green bud a very unique look. especially for a sativa.
About this strain
Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.
About this brand
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
