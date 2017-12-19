Founded in 2015, Agro Couture is a staple of the Washington cannabis community. Serving over 200 licensed dispensaries spanning over 25 counties, you're never too far from your favorite cannabis products!



Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.



Follow our journey on Instagram, TikTok & Facebook!

@slabmechanix @agrocouture

