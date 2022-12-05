About this product
Introducing our vegan-friendly, solventless gummies, äkta live rosin gummies deliver a brilliant smoking high in edible form. Made from the same pure live rosin hash oil you’ve come to love in our vape carts, äkta live rosin gummies deliver a truly unique high. Our full-spectrum live rosin hash oil delivers the true entourage effect with all the authentic cannabinoids and terpenes found naturally in the plant. That means a stronger high that is most similar to the effects of smoking or vaping versus a traditional edible.
About this brand
äkta
Crafted with Heart, Refined for Your Taste
äkta is Swedish for authentic, genuine, real, true. äkta cannabis-infused products are made with authentic, hand-crafted, terpene-rich, solventless hash oil. We provide the authentic cannabis experience with pure, unadulterated products offered to you from a socially-responsible company focused on customers, employees and making the world a better place through integrity, honesty and transparency.
äkta was born by our award-winning hash-makers to preserve the time-honored craft of artisanal hash-making: using ice, water, heat, pressure, and our favorite plant.
Our mission is to provide you with the most authentic cannabis experience from products that are made with pure, hand-crafted, terpene-rich solventless hash oil – inspired by the untouched elements of the Scandinavian alpine.
Taste the Garden, and feel the difference of our full-spectrum, solventless live rosin.
State License(s)
404R-00458
404-00649