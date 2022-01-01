Crafted with Heart, Refined for Your Taste



äkta is Swedish for authentic, genuine, real, true. äkta cannabis-infused products are made with authentic, hand-crafted, terpene-rich, solventless hash oil. We provide the authentic cannabis experience with pure, unadulterated products offered to you from a socially-responsible company focused on customers, employees and making the world a better place through integrity, honesty and transparency.



äkta was born by our award-winning hash-makers to preserve the time-honored craft of artisanal hash-making: using ice, water, heat, pressure, and our favorite plant.



Our mission is to provide you with the most authentic cannabis experience from products that are made with pure, hand-crafted, terpene-rich solventless hash oil – inspired by the untouched elements of the Scandinavian alpine.



Taste the Garden, and feel the difference of our full-spectrum, solventless live rosin.