About this product
äkta live rosin cartridges contain 500mg of full-spectrum, strain-specific, solventless live rosin rich in cannabinoids and terpenes. We only use the highest quality glass and ceramic cartridges to safeguard consumers with an advanced heating element that provides consistent, smooth vaping. They work on all 5-10 batteries* and the packaging is 100% recyclable.
About this brand
äkta
Crafted with Heart, Refined for Your Taste
äkta is Swedish for authentic, genuine, real, true. äkta cannabis-infused products are made with authentic, hand-crafted, terpene-rich, solventless hash oil. We provide the authentic cannabis experience with pure, unadulterated products offered to you from a socially-responsible company focused on customers, employees and making the world a better place through integrity, honesty and transparency.
äkta was born by our award-winning hash-makers to preserve the time-honored craft of artisanal hash-making: using ice, water, heat, pressure, and our favorite plant.
Our mission is to provide you with the most authentic cannabis experience from products that are made with pure, hand-crafted, terpene-rich solventless hash oil – inspired by the untouched elements of the Scandinavian alpine.
Taste the Garden, and feel the difference of our full-spectrum, solventless live rosin.
State License(s)
404R-00458
404-00649