About this product
ACC DogNugs THC Free Handmade Biscuits
100mg CBD per bag
3.5mg CBD per treat
Handmade with love and all natural ingredients. Mixed, baked, packaged and sold in small batches so get your furry friends favorite treat while they last!
CBD isn’t just for humans benefit, your beloved furry companions can benefit from CBD as well. Particularly it helps with anxiety, inflammation, seizure disorders, pain management and so much more.
Whole wheat flour, unbleached flour, pumpkin, peanut butter, hemp seed hearts, vegetable stock, hemp seed oil, & CBD Isolate
30 treats
3.5mg per treat
100mg CBD per bag
THC Free
About this brand
Albemarle Cannabis Company
Albemarle Cannabis Company (ACC) is a Charlottesville-based, Family & Woman-Owned company offering Virginia cultivated CBD products and merchandise.
With a large selection of premium edibles to oils, bath & relaxation, CBD experiences, events, cultivation, and education, ACC can answer all your questions. Our partnership with Virginia farmers, growers, producers, and local businesses allows us to know exactly where our products come from while passing that knowledge and quality on to our customers. These relationships with farmers throughout the Commonwealth ensure that hemp production will flourish creating jobs and much-needed revenues for local municipalities. ACC can assist from seed to harvest to production and farm support via our sister company, Virginia Cannabis Services (VCS). This crop heals in so many ways, from soil to soul. Thank you for choosing Albemarle Cannabis Company and supporting small, family businesses! We hold firm to CBD products being for adult use only and will never offer to package directed towards or appealing to children.
