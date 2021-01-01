Albemarle Cannabis Company (ACC) is a Charlottesville-based, Family & Woman-Owned company offering Virginia cultivated CBD products and merchandise.

With a large selection of premium edibles to oils, bath & relaxation, CBD experiences, events, cultivation, and education, ACC can answer all your questions. Our partnership with Virginia farmers, growers, producers, and local businesses allows us to know exactly where our products come from while passing that knowledge and quality on to our customers. These relationships with farmers throughout the Commonwealth ensure that hemp production will flourish creating jobs and much-needed revenues for local municipalities. ACC can assist from seed to harvest to production and farm support via our sister company, Virginia Cannabis Services (VCS). This crop heals in so many ways, from soil to soul. Thank you for choosing Albemarle Cannabis Company and supporting small, family businesses! We hold firm to CBD products being for adult use only and will never offer to package directed towards or appealing to children.