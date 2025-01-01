We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Alibi
Alibi is for the curious, the bold, and adventurous.
3
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Vaping
Vape pens, THC pens, batteries, & weed vaporizers
3 products
Vape pens
Alibi Raspberry Lemonade 1 gram AIO Vape
by Alibi
THC 86.4%
CBD .775%
Vape pens
Alibi Juicy Watermelon 1 gram AIO Vape
by Alibi
THC 86.2%
CBD .663%
Vape pens
Alibi Sweet and Sour Peach 1 gram AIO Vape
by Alibi
THC 84.9%
CBD .69%
Home
Brands
Alibi
Catalog
Vaping