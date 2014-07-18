Chefsed
About this product
Jamaican Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
