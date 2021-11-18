Wisely CBD Capsules for dogs, 30-count (25-mg per capsule)
About this product
Convenient capsules make dosing easy, especially for larger dogs.
This bottle contains 30 25-mg capsules (750-mg) made from distilled natural plants with added terpenes for an entourage effect. With virtually no psychoactive ingredients (less than 0.3%), this supplement is legal in all US states.
Each batch’s levels and potency are lab-tested for accuracy.
The concentrated extract of cannabidiol helps relieve pain and anxiety
Brings the systems in the body into balance
Convenient capsule form for larger pets
Made from natural plants grown and sourced in the Pacific Northwest
Third-party lab tested
Instructions: May be given as a pill in a treat or opened and added to food. Contents may be divided if desired.--Dosage: Approx 1-5-mg per 10 lbs every 8-12 hours, or as needed.
Ingredients: Microcrystalline cellulose powder, vegetable cellulose (capsule), hemp extract, organic fractionated coconut oil, silicon dioxide, d-limonene, natural ingredients, beta-caryophyllene
Contains tree nuts (coconut)
About this brand
All The Best Pet Care - Wisely CBD for pets
All The Best has been providing the highest-quality natural supplements and foods for pets since 1985. Our commitment to natural pet products led us to develop our own line of Wisely CBD for pets in 2016, and we've continued to be a leader in this niche.
If you have questions, reach out to our highly trained team using our website chat or email us at weborders@allthebestpetcare.com. We'll be happy to help you find the best product for your dog or cat.
