About this product

Convenient capsules make dosing easy, especially for larger dogs.



This bottle contains 30 25-mg capsules (750-mg) made from distilled natural plants with added terpenes for an entourage effect. With virtually no psychoactive ingredients (less than 0.3%), this supplement is legal in all US states.



Each batch’s levels and potency are lab-tested for accuracy.



The concentrated extract of cannabidiol helps relieve pain and anxiety

Brings the systems in the body into balance

Convenient capsule form for larger pets

Made from natural plants grown and sourced in the Pacific Northwest

Third-party lab tested

Instructions: May be given as a pill in a treat or opened and added to food. Contents may be divided if desired.--Dosage: Approx 1-5-mg per 10 lbs every 8-12 hours, or as needed.

Ingredients: Microcrystalline cellulose powder, vegetable cellulose (capsule), hemp extract, organic fractionated coconut oil, silicon dioxide, d-limonene, natural ingredients, beta-caryophyllene

Contains tree nuts (coconut)